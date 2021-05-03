Avenue 44 temporarily closed for road improvements

The City of Indio announced it will temporarily close Avenue 44 between Apache Street and Golf Center from May 3 to May 11 to make road improvements.

The improvements will include the installation of asphalt concrete pavement, storm drains, curbs, gutters, and sidewalks.

Although roadwork will primarily happen during the day, the City says to expect Avenue 44 to be closed 24 hours a day.

The City encourages the use of alternate routes such as Jackson Street, Avenue 42, Golf Center Parkway and Avenue 45 to avoid traffic delays during the closure period.

Direct any questions to Black Gold Builders Group, Inc. c/o Andy C. Alvillar at (760) 625-3378.