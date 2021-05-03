Homicide investigation underway in Thermal

A homicide investigation was underway Monday in Thermal stemming from the shooting death of a 25-year-old man.

Deputes sent to the 84900 block of Bagdad Avenue about 11:50 p.m. last Friday on an assault with a deadly weapon call found Manuel Rodriguez of Coachella suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Ben Ramirez said Rodriguez was airlifted to an area hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

A suspect has not been captured. Additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear.

Any witnesses were urged to call Investigator Adonis Glasper at 760- 863-8990 or Investigator Chris Barajas at 951-955-2777.