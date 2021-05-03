SURVIVOR STRUT: Fun Event to Help End Blood Cancer for Good

It has been my mission to help end blood cancer for good. One of my reasons, one of my “whys” on running as Man of the Year for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is the inspiring resilience of cancer survivors like Dianne Callahan, speaker/author, who helped launched “Survivor Strut.” It’s a fashion show featuring models who are grateful survivors of all types of cancers.

“Survivor Strut” will be held virtually on May 16th at 1 pm. To donate and purchase tickets, click here.

To know more about my mission to help end blood cancer for good, click here. You can also donate and/or be a part of our fundraising team.

From all of us at NBC Palm Springs, thank you.