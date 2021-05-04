Air Travel Up Across Country and Palm Springs International Airport

“I’m an essential worker and I have been constantly working during this pandemic so it just time for us to get away and relax,” says Roque Hernandez who is visiting from the Bay Area.

And the pandemic is not stopping them anymore, many are travelling after finding freedom from the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Sunday the Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.6 million passengers at U.S. airports, that’s a new record since the pandemic began.

Daniel Meier with the Palm Springs International Airport says they’re seeing a big change, “This past weekend we had some of our best numbers since the pandemic actually started, Sunday this past weekend we actually hit 120 percent of our passenger numbers the same day as 2019.”

And they don’t expect it to slow down when the season ends.

“We’re actually seeing more flights available this summer than we’ve had the previous summer and so we’re anticipating more demand and more travel coming in as a result,” Meier.

Randy James aka “Five Star Randy”, who drives for Uber and Lyft says people are craving sunshine, “Yeah they call it two hours to the sunshine, Palm Springs is just booming again.”