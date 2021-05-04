Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer donates $51K in first payout of season-long effort

Wrapping the first month of his season-long “Ks for a Cause” initiative, Dodger pitcher Trevor Bauer donated $51,000 to Think Together, a program that offers after-school STEM and robotics programs for middle school students in southeast Los Angeles, it was announced Tuesday.

Bauer announced the initiative at the start of the season, vowing to donate $1,000 per strikeout, with a different charity benefiting each month. Bauer struck out 51 batters during the month of April, leading to the $51,000 donation.

In May, strikeouts by Bauer will benefit the “keep living Foundation,” founded by actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves in 2008. The foundation supports active and healthy lifestyles among high school students by providing fitness and wellness programs at inner-city schools. Bauer’s donation will specifically benefit “keep livin” programming at Animo Inglewood Charter High School and Manual Arts High School in South Los Angeles.

Bauer is scheduled to start the second game of Tuesday’s Dodger double- header against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.