Found safe: 18-year-old Armulfo Acevedo of Indio

UPDATE:

Armulfo Acevedo was found safe Tuesday afternoon at a gas station off I-10 and Varner and was in good health.

ORIGINAL:

Police in Indio are actively searching Tuesday for a missing 18-year-old from Indio.

Armulfo Acevedo was reported missing around 10:30 Monday night on Jackson Street, in front of Shadow Lakes Estates, where a trail begins into the Indio Hills Badlands hiking trails.

Acevedo is known to commonly hike this trail toward the cross at Golf Center and Avenue 42.

IPD, along with Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, US Border Patrol, and California Highway Patrol’s H60 Helicopter are actively searching the area for Acevedo.

Acevedo is described as a Hispanic male, 18 years old, 5’10”, 170 pounds, Black Hair, Brown Eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Major Crimes Detective Jesus Gutierrez at (760) 391-4051.