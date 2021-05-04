Palm Springs mask mandate now aligns with CDC guidance

The City of Palm Springs’ mask mandate now aligns with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines issued at the end of April.

Under these new guidelines, fully vaccinated people can now unmask at small outdoor gatherings, or when dining outside with friends from multiple households. The CDC is telling unvaccinated people that they still need to wear a mask at such gatherings. For the fully vaccinated who do choose to attend a crowded outdoor event, such as a live performance, parade, or sporting event, wearing a mask is recommended.

For unvaccinated persons, face coverings are required outdoors any time physical distancing cannot be maintained, including when attending crowded outdoor events, such as live performances, parades, fairs, festivals, sports events, or other similar settings.

In indoor settings outside of one’s home, including public transportation, face coverings continue to be required regardless of vaccination status, except as outlined in the State’s guidance.

Masks are still required indoors, with few exceptions.