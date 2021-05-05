NBCares Silver Linings: Supermodel Beverly Johnson’s Inaugural Mother’s Day Weekend Shopping Extravaganza for a Cause

Supermodel Beverly Johnson is stopping in the Coachella Valley for a wonderful event and cause Mother’s Day weekend this year. Johnson will bring her incredible brand of style, beauty, and taste to the desert with Deborah Carrington, founder of Summer Colony Living boutique, and Leisa Austin of Imago Galleries.

This shopping benefit will generate funding for two local charities, Bighorn BAM! and the Barbara Sinatra Center for Abused Children at Eisenhower Medical Center.

This inaugural Mother’s Day Weekend shopping extravaganza commences on Friday, May 7th at Summer Colony Living and Imago Gallery from 4 to 8 p.m.

On Saturday, May 8th, the Shopping Extravaganza for a Cause starts at 11:15 a.m. at the lawn in The Gardens on El Paseo.

For more information visit BeverlyJohnson.com/events.