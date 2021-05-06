CHP: Additional Victims in Freeway Chain Crash Need to Come Forward

The California Highway Patrol Thursday asked anyone involved in a chain wreck on Interstate 15 in Temecula caused by an alleged drugged driver earlier this week to come forward to help the agency complete its investigation.

Rolando Neil Dominguez, 49, of Escondido, was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Sunday on suspicion of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury and hit-and-run.

Dominguez was released from jail Wednesday after the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges based on the CHP’s initial investigation. However, he was re-arrested a short time later on the same allegations, and the case is slated to be reviewed by prosecutors again, with charges possibly being filed on Friday.

The crash happened about 5:15 p.m. Sunday on northbound I-15, just south of Temecula Parkway.

CHP Officer Mike Lassig alleged that Dominguez was at the wheel of a 2016 Dodge Dart that plowed into a 2014 Dodge Impala, triggering a fire and chain collision that additionally involved a Nissan Altima, Ford F-150 pickup and Jeep Cherokee.

“Dominguez fled the scene on foot,” Lassig said. “He was apprehended on the Temecula Parkway off-ramp.”

Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location within a few minutes and found the Dart and Impala burning. Firefighters knocked down the flames a short time later. Lassig said the Impala passenger, 57-year-old Margie Urrieta of Indio, suffered major injuries and was taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment. She’s in stable condition.

The 57-year-old Indio man driving the Impala suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital, according to the CHP. No one in the Nissan, Ford or Jeep was hurt.

Dominguez suffered minor injuries, for which he was treated prior to being booked into the Murrieta jail, according to Lassig.

“It has been determined that there may have been additional parties involved or potential victims of a crime at the collision scene,” he said. “The CHP would like to encourage any involved parties, victims or witnesses to contact the CHP.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the Temecula office at 951- 506-2000.