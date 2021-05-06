Riverside County Man Suspected of Killing Convicted Rapist in State Lockup

A convicted felon from Riverside County serving time at a correctional facility in Northern California is suspected of killing his 67-year-old cell mate Thursday.

Norbert Arres, 37, was housed with James D. Torres of Sacramento at the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility & State Prison-Corcoran, according to the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation.

According to CDCR officials, at 5:12 a.m., officers were alerted to Torres being unconscious in his cell and immediately entered it, initiating CPR.

The inmate was taken to the prison infirmary, where additional life- saving measures were attempted, but to no avail. He was pronounced dead at 5:39 a.m., according to CDCR.

Officials said Arres was removed from the cell he had shared with Torres and placed in an isolation unit while further investigation was conducted.

The convicted felon was transferred to Corcoran from Riverside County in October 2018 to serve a six-year sentence for being a felon drug addict in possession of a firearm with sentence-enhancing allegations for parole violations, according to CDCR.

Torres was imprisoned in January 1996 after being convicted of forcible sodomy and rape of a spouse, with prior felony strikes. He was serving a 50-year term behind bars, officials said.

The Substance Abuse Treatment Facility at Corcoran has 4,700 inmates in minimum, medium and high-security units, where they’re offered vocational, educational and rehabilitative treatment options, according to the state.

The Kings County District Attorney’s Office is handling the death investigation.