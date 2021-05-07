NBCares Silver Linings Martha’s Village and Kitchen Service through a Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has put a strain on many of the non-profit organizations in the Coachella Valley for the past 15 months.

In this NBCares we’ll share how Martha’s Village and Kitchen has persevered and kept its duty of service to the community going during these trying times.

CEO Linda Barrett explains how the community’s generosity allowed the MVK to be the silver lining for many throughout the pandemic.

For more information on how you can get involved or volunteer with Martha’s Village and Kitchen visit marthasvillage.org.