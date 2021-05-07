Once Off Limits, Assisted Living Hosts Post Pandemic Family Celebration

Family and friends of residents who live at the Caleo Bay Memory Care Center in La Quinta were finally able to celebrate with their elderly loved ones.

“We’re finally be able to come back together that has not been able to come in … you try to make the best of it but it’s sad but today just look at them, they’re happy,” says Heather Myers, the executive director.

For over a year, visits were mostly off limits but on Friday, there was hugs, kisses and dancing to catch up on and boy did the residents catch up and more than made up for lost time.

“It means the world to me it really does, she’s my everything, we’re like two peas in a pod,” says Myra Ottolin, whose mother is on hospice, “that was my main concern if something were to happen to her, what was I going to do?”, adding staff took care of her mom as if she were family.

These families are proof love conquers all, even a pandemic.