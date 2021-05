Review: New Netflix Superhero Drama “Jupiter’s Legacy”

Image Comics series by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. This is from showrunner Steven S. DeKnight who gave us “Spartacus” and “Daredevil” among others. But is “Jupiter’s Legacy” binge-worthy? Take a look at my review of the eight-episode series. “Jupiter’s Legacy” is now streaming on Netflix.

To see my complete “Jupiter’s Legacy” interviews, click here.