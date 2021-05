Banning police respond to call of a bear at a home

Police in Banning responded over the weekend to a call they aren’t all that familiar with — a bear in a tree at a home.

The furry friend was located in the area North of Wilson Street between Dysart Drive and Dorothy Anna Drive.

Officers alerted residents to stay in their homes.

Fish & Game also helped to contain the bear who was escorted out of residential areas and returned to the hills north of the community.

