CIF-SS Playoffs Week: Girls Tennis, Boys & Girls Soccer Schedules

It is going to be a BUSY week of CIF-SS playoffs! The brackets for girls tennis, boys soccer, and girls soccer have all been released, and there are quite a few schools in the Coachella Valley that will fight for a chance to extend their season, and maybe even cap it off with a championship.

Starting with boys’ soccer, competing in the wildcard round on Tuesday, May 11th:

Rancho mirage hosting Ramon high school (TIME TBD), Indio hosting Chino (TIME TBD), La Quinta hosting eastside (TIME TBD), and Coachella Valley hosting JW North (TIME TBD).

Now on Thursday, competing in the first round on May 13th:

Desert hot springs will host the winner between riverside poly or Claremont (TIME TBD), Desert Mirage hosting Damien (TIME TBD), and Palm Springs hosting Chino (TIME TBD).

For girls’ soccer playoffs, in the first round on Wednesday, May 12th:

Shadow Hills is hosting Katella (TIME TBD), Palm Desert hosting Mayfield (TIME TBD), Coachella Valley hosting the winner between Chino or Campbell Hall (TIME TBD), Cathedral City will be traveling to San Gorgonio (TIME TBD), and Palm Springs hosting Jurupa Hills.

On Friday, May 14th during the division seven first round is desert hot springs traveling to Tarbut V’Torah.

Finally, girls’ tennis is starting with the wildcard round on Tuesday, May 11th with all matches starting at 3 pm:

Desert mirage is traveling to Citrus Hill, La Quinta will be traveling to Adelanto, and Xavier Prep is hosting Eleanor Roosevelt high school.

On Wednesday, May 12th also at 3 pm during the first round, Coachella Valley is at home taking on Heritage.

The Palm Desert Aztecs get a first-round bye since they are in the second division, and they will be hosting Long Beach Poly on Friday, May 14th at 3 pm during the second round.