Local farm-working mothers honored with food, roses and gift bags

Farm-working mothers across the Coachella Valley were honored Monday during the California Farmworker Foundation’s third annual Mother’s Day celebration.

Hundreds of women in Coachella, Mecca and Thermal were given food, roses and gift bags at their workplace.

According to organizers, the event was created to highlight the importance of Farm-working women in our communities and thank them for their continued work.

Growing Coachella Valley and FIND Food Bank also teamed up with CFF to distribute the meals and gift baskets.

Approximately 500 farmworkers were honored.

The California Farmworker Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to serve and support California Farmworkers by providing programs and services to better their quality of life.