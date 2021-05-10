Nighttime lane closures scheduled this week for I-10 Tune-Up Project

Motorists should plan for delays this week due to nighttime lane closures set to accompany road work along Interstate 10 between Beaumont and the Coachella Valley, according to Caltrans.

For more than a year, crews have been gradually making improvements to nearly 20 miles of freeway between Beaumont and Highway 111 north of Palm Springs as part of the I-10 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, also called the I-10 Tune-Up.

Caltrans advised motorists traveling east or west on the I-10 along the entire length of the project route to brace for overnight lane closures between Monday evening and Friday, from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. daily. Crews will be doing paving in both directions.

Additionally, the eastbound Haugen-Lehmann Way off-ramp will be closed for 10 days beginning Monday. The eastbound Haugen-Lehmann Way on-ramp is additionally closed, and will remain closed through May 21, according to Caltrans.

No weekday lane closures are planned at the moment, although crews are set to work during the daytime hours at various points along the thoroughfare.

Earlier this month, Caltrans deployed a new roughly six-mile temporary lane on the westbound I-10 between Banning and Cabazon. The crossover lane was initially set up in the eastbound direction.

Like its eastbound counterpart, the westbound thoroughfare between Eighth Street in Banning and Main Street in Cabazon will deliver motorists to the opposing side of the roadway via a separated single lane with no shoulder space.

Caltrans engineers say the mechanism is used in order to avoid daytime lane closures. Motorists are urged to slow down while using the crossover ramp for safety.

The I-10 Tune-Up includes replacing guardrails, repaving outside lanes, replacing slabs in inside lanes and upgrading various on-and-off-ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The $210 million project is primarily funded by the state gas tax, and the remainder through federal funds as well as some funding from the state, according to Caltrans.

Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.

Caltrans has set up a website for project-specific updates here.