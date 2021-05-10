One man dead, three men wounded in shooting at party in Hollywood

Authorities Monday were looking for two men who were involved in a shooting at a party in Hollywood on Mother’s Day that left one man dead and three others wounded.

The shooting was reported about 10:10 p.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of West Afton Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victims were all men in their 30s and 50s, according to the LAPD. The name of the fatally wounded man, who died at the scene, was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

“It is the most egregious thing that you could do, indiscriminate fire into any kind of party,” LAPD Lt. John Radtke told sources. “We’re very fortunate in many ways in these incidents that we don’t have little kids or babies being killed inside a residence. So as bad as this is, unfortunately, it could be worse.”

A detective at the scene told sources that officers on patrol heard gunshots and found 30 to 40 people in the street when they arrived. He said two males approached the home on foot and fired into the residence and that one of the victims may have fired back.

One man was hospitalized in critical condition and the other two were hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Two other people were also taken to hospitals with undetermined injuries or medical complaints, according to the Los Angles Fire Department.

Streets were closed in the area while an investigation was conducted.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the LAPD West Bureau homicide office at 213-382-9470, or 877-LAPD-247.