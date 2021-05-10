Riverside County reports increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of COVID-positive patients in Riverside County increased by about 10% over the weekend, while the number of active coronavirus cases continued to wane, health officials reported Monday.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 70 people countywide are hospitalized with coronavirus, seven more than Friday. That includes 19 intensive care unit patients, two more than Friday.

The agency does not provide updated COVID-19 statistics on weekends.

The aggregate number of COVID-19 cases recorded since the public health documentation period began in March 2020 was 299,173, up 109 from last week.

A total of 4,588 deaths from virus-related complications have been recorded in the past 13 months, one more than Friday.

The number of known active virus cases countywide was 1,313, down 144 from Friday. The active count is derived by subtracting deaths and recoveries from the current total of 299,173. Verified patient recoveries countywide are at 293,272.

In Indio, the California Office of Emergency Services has organized a COVID-19 vaccination site for asylum seekers in a parking lot near Highway 111 and Monroe Street.

Indio Police Department spokesman Ben Guitron confirmed the site was being erected at the location, but offered no additional details. Members of the California National Guard were working the location as a midday Monday, according to reports from the scene.

The coronavirus positivity rate was 1.9%, compared to 2.1% two weeks ago. The state-adjusted case rate was 3.4 per 100,000 residents, based on a rolling seven-day average. Two weeks ago, it was 3.9 per 100,000.

Despite the improving metrics, the county last week failed to meet the threshold required under the governor’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” framework to move into the yellow tier, which requires a positivty rate of less than 2% and an ongoing case rate of 2 per 100,000 or less.

The yellow tier designation primarily increases capacity limits for most businesses.

The county entered the orange tier a month ago, removing some operational barriers for private and public entities. The county had been in the red tier since March 16, after five months in the most restrictive purple tier.

According to the California Department of Public Health, orange criteria permit retail businesses to fully open, while 50% attendance caps are supposed to be observed in restaurants, museums, movie theaters and zoos. The guidelines call for gyms, wineries and bars to maintain 25% caps.

Since December, the county has administered more than 1.6 million doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, according to RUHS. The latter one-dose immunization therapy had been briefly suspended under a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory pertaining to negative reactions among a few patients. But the J&J product became available again over a week ago.

The portal to make an appointment for a vaccine at county-run and other sites can be accessed via http://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help line.