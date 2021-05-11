Gov. Newsom discusses $12 billion plan to tackle California’s homelessness crisis

Governor Gavin Newsom continued his week-long “California Comeback Plan” tour Tuesday in San Diego County.

He announced a $12 billion package regarding the State’s response to the homelessness crisis.

Monday the Governor unveiled the first challenge his plan will tackle, immediate relief for Californians recovering from the pandemic, which includes a large tax rebate and expanded rent relief and utility assistance.

The Governor also announced a $5.1 billion package supporting the state’s drought response and water infrastructure, improving the state’s resilience to climate change impacts.