Indoor recreational facilities reopening in Palm Springs

Taylor Martinez & Information from the City of Palm Springs

With COVID-19 cases decreasing throughout Riverside County, the City of Palm Springs announce indoor operation of recreational facilities will reopen to the public on Wednesday, May 12.

The facilities will be at 25% capacity, following state guidelines.

Hours of operation will be Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the following facilities:

Palm Springs Leisure Center, 401 S. Pavilion Way.

Demuth Community Center, 3601 E. Mesquite Road.

James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 Tramview Road.

The following services will be offered with reservations required:

Computer lab at Desert Highland Unity Center, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fitness Center at Demuth and Desert Highland Unity Center, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. One-hour sessions. Reservations required.

Indoor pickleball singles play at Demuth Community Center, 9 a.m. – noon. 30-minute sessions. Reservations required. Space is limited.

Indoor pickleball singles play at Desert Highland Unity Center, 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. 30-minute sessions. Reservations required. Space is limited.

Table tennis at Demuth Community Center, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Reservations required.

Additional classes resuming at Desert Highland Unity Center include the following:

Afterschool Homework & Tutoring

Mature Adult Program

Youth Encouragement Program

Drill team and Drum Squad

Dance

Walk-ins for fitness center and pickleball are discouraged because of limited space.

For more information about classes, programs and to make reservations, visit palmspringsca.gov and click on Parks and Recreation.