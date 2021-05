On-Demand: Ed Helms and Patti Harrison in Smart, Funny Comedy Drama “Together Together”

I thoroughly enjoyed Nicole Beckwith’s “Together Together.” It’s sweet, and charming, and super-funny, and true. Patti Harrison plays a surrogate mother to a single dad played by Ed Helms. But if you think you can predict where the film is heading, think again! What you’ll discover is a journey about love and acceptance.

From Bleecker Street Films, “Together Together” is now out in theaters and everywhere on-demand.

