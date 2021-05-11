Palm Springs Convention Center vaccination site extends hours

The Curative coronavirus vaccination site at the Palm Springs Convention Center extended it’s hours of operation Tuesday.

The extension keeps the site open until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. Monday, Wednesday and Friday hours of operation will remain the same — 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Appointments are not required and walk-in’s are welcomed. However, residents may still make an appointment by visiting www.Curative.com.

Riverside County residents 16 years and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine – and residents 18 years and older can receive the Moderna vaccine. Teenagers 16 and 17-years-old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to get vaccinated.