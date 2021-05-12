Freeway shootings in Riverside leave multiple vehicles with damaged windows

Windows on two vehicles traveling along eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway were blasted out Tuesday by pellet or BB gun fire.

The California Highway Patrol received a call of shots fired about 5:50 p.m. east of Lincoln Avenue and responding officers located the victim, who was driving a white GMC Safari van that had its middle left side window shattered, according to Officer Juan Quintero.

A preliminary investigation determined the weapon used was a pellet or BB gun, based on the damage, Quintero said.

A second incident occurred about 6 p.m. east of Tyler Avenue when the driver of a white Jeep Wrangler reported hearing a pop, followed by a window shattering. Officers inspected the vehicle and discovered the Jeep’s left side, third row window was shattered, Quintero said.

No injuries were reported in either incident and no suspect information was available, he said.

Windows on three vehicles traveling on westbound Riverside Freeway in Corona Tuesday morning were damaged by one or more individuals using pellet or BB guns.

The first attack occurred about 5 a.m. near Main Street when a Ford Transit van in the slow lane had its driver’s side passenger windows hit, Quintero said.

About 15 minutes later, a Ford F-150 pickup entering the express lanes at Main Street had its rear window cracked by a pellet or BB, said Quintero.

Around 5:30 a.m., the driver of a Ford Excursion was approaching Lincoln Avenue in the middle lane when its rear window was shattered by one or more pellets or BBs, Quintero said.

No injuries were reported in any of Tuesday’s shootings.

Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents was asked to call the CHP at 951-637-8000.