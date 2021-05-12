79 New Coronavirus Cases, 3 New Deaths Wednesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 79 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths Wednesday bringing the countywide totals to 299,455 cases and 4,593 deaths.

There are 13 new COVID19 cases and no new deaths in the Coachella Valley.

This is the update for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 4,225 (+1) cases, 73 deaths

Cathedral City: 7,134 cases, 111 deaths

Palm Springs: 3,749 (+3) cases, 125 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,102 (+1) cases, 50 deaths

Palm Desert: 3,961 (+1) cases, 118 deaths

Indian Wells: 197 cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,431 cases, 61 deaths

Indio: 12,321 (+3) cases, 223 deaths

Coachella: 7,924 (+3) cases, 97 deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,048 cases, 9 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 652 cases, 10 deaths

Thermal: 470 cases, 9 deaths

Mecca: 1,134 cases, 19 deaths

North Shore: 358 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 881 cases, 9 deaths

Cabazon: 326 cases, 7 death

Anza: 150 (+1) cases, 1 death

There are 1,449 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

According to the county, there are 12,575 probable cases based on antigen tests.

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 117,645 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 76 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Wednesday. That number includes 18 patients in intensive care units.

There are 3 newly reported fatalities bringing the county’s coronavirus death toll to 4,593.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 293,413.

The next step is reaching the yellow tier — the designation with the least restrictions — which requires both a positivity rate less than 2% and a new-case rate of fewer than 2 per 100,000 residents. Both are based on rolling seven-day averages and must be sustained for two consecutive weeks.

Entering the yellow tier would allow higher attendance limits at most businesses. In some instances, the designation would double the attendance allowed under the orange tier.

Los Angeles is the only county in Southern California to advance to the yellow tier so far.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 142 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

The county’s coronavirus positivity rate was at 1.9%, compared to 2.1% last week, and the state-adjusted case rate is 3.4 per 100,000 people, which reflects a rolling seven-day average. Two weeks ago, it was 3.9 per 100,000.

Since December, the county has administered more than 1.6 million doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, according to RUHS. The latter one-dose immunization therapy was briefly suspended under a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory pertaining to negative reactions among a few patients. But the J&J product became available again a week ago.

The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

