Cathedral City updates mask mandate to align with State’s

The City Council gave direction at Wednesday’s council meeting to immediately rescind the City’s Emergency Order regarding facial coverings and social distancing.

It was expected to expire on June 30, but will now align with the California Department of Public Health. The CDPH’s order is expected to change on June 15 as the state reopens on a much larger scale.

Current facial covering orders include:

— For fully vaccinated persons, face coverings are not required outdoors except when attending crowded outdoor events, such as live performances, parades, fairs, festivals, sports events, or other similar settings. — For unvaccinated persons, face coverings are required outdoors any time physical distancing cannot be maintained, including when attending crowded outdoor events, such as live performances, parades, fairs, festivals, sports events, or other similar settings. — In indoor settings outside of one’s home, including public transportation, face coverings continue to be required regardless of vaccination status, except as outlined below.

As defined in the CDPH Fully Vaccinated Persons Guidance, fully vaccinated people can: Vvisit, without wearing masks or physical distancing, with other fully vaccinated people in indoor or outdoor settings and visit, without wearing masks or physical distancing, with unvaccinated people (including children) from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease in indoor and outdoor settings

Exemptions:

— The following specific settings are exempt from face covering requirements:

Persons in a car alone or solely with members of their own household,

Persons who are working alone in a closed office or room,

Persons who are obtaining a medical or cosmetic service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service,

Workers who wear respiratory protection, or

Persons who are specifically exempted from wearing face coverings by other CDPH guidance

— The following individuals are exempt from wearing face coverings at all times: