City Council to revisit allowing drive-thrus in Palm Desert

The Palm Desert City Council on Thursday is revisiting the decision to allow drive-thru restaurants throughout the City.

The topic was also visited in February when council members considered amending the zoning ordinance. At that time the City wanted a better idea of what they would look like and where they fit best.

Staff is proposing these shopping centers:

— Desert Crossings, at the southwest corner of Highway 111 and Fred Waring Drive; anchored by Target — Town Center Plaza, at the southeast corner of Fred Waring Drive and Town Center Way; anchored by Trader Joe’s — 111 Town Center, on the southwest corner of Fred Waring Drive and Town Center Way; anchored by Whole Foods — Westfield Mall, at 72-840 Highway 111 — Waring Plaza, at the northeast corner of Highway 111 and Fred Waring Drive, anchored by PGA Superstore and Outback Steakhouse — Walmart Neighborhood Market shopping center, at the southeast corner of Highway 111 and Fred Waring Drive — Palms to Pines West, at the southeast corner of Highway 111 and El Paseo, which includes Smart & Final and McDonald’s — Plaza Way shopping center, at the southeast corner of Highway 111 and Plaza Way; anchored by Staples — Millennium Project, a vacant parcel adjacent to the I-10 freeway

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. The community can submit a written comment by emailing CouncilMeetingComments@cityofpalmdesert.org by noon Thursday.

Currently the City has a ban prohibiting drive-thru’s anywhere except the commercial areas near Interstate 10.