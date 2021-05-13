Riverside County expands eligibility to those 12 and older for COVID-19 vaccination

Riverside County health officials are expanding the eligibility for those who want to get vaccinated to those 12 and older, effective Thursday, May 13.

The eligibility expansion, which follows federal and state health recommendations that were finalized Wednesday, opens vaccine eligibility to more than 140,000 of Riverside County youngsters.

“This expansion to those as young as 12 opens up another segment of the community and brings up closer to the goal of herd immunity,” said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, public health officer for Riverside County. “It is more critical than ever to make sure parents and guardians have confidence in vaccines because they are the ones deciding whether their children will get vaccinated.”

Those who 12 and older – who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine – will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to get vaccinated. Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are available to those who are 18 years and older.

More than 1.8 million vaccinations – both first and second doses — have been administered in Riverside County through the county-run clinics and those operated by about 200 community providers.

To make an appointment, click www.rivcoph.org/covid-19-vaccine. Those needing assistance making an appointment can call 2-1-1 or 951-358-5000.