Traffic Alert: I-15 resurfacing from Hesperia to Stateline

Caltrans is alerting commuters of road work on a continuing project aimed at resurfacing Interstate 15.

This project will expand from Hesperia to Mountain Pass, just west of the Nevada State line and is expected to be completed in the Fall.

Alternating lane closures, both north and southbound, will continue between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. at various locations throughout this span of freeway. On and off ramps will be subject to closure between the hours of 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.