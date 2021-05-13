Traffic Alert: I-15 resurfacing from Hesperia to Stateline

Caltrans is alerting commuters of road work on a continuing project aimed at resurfacing Interstate 15.
This project will expand from Hesperia to Mountain Pass, just west of the Nevada State line and is expected to be completed in the Fall.
Alternating lane closures, both north and southbound, will continue between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. at various locations throughout this span of freeway. On and off ramps will be subject to closure between the hours of 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Caltrans warns:
— Signage will be placed two miles ahead of impending lane closures.
— Outside lanes may be closed during construction with no full closures.
— Tuesday through Saturdays nightly and into Sunday mornings.
— No closures on the northbound I-15 on Friday nights.
— No closures on the southbound I-15 on Sunday nights into Monday morning.