Fire Sparks at Desert Hot Springs Homeless Encampment, Five Vehicles Burned

A fire sparked within a homeless encampment in Desert Hot Springs Friday charred five vehicles before firefighters were able to gain the upper hand.

The non-injury blaze was reported about 2:40 p.m. in the area of Verbena and Ironwood drives and was contained an hour later, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Ten engine crews responded and found the encampment along with several vehicles ablaze. Crews contained the blaze once it reached about an acre in size. Crews from the Palm Springs and Cathedral City fire departments assisted in the firefight.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.