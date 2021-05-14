Tagged pigeon makes itself at home in Palm Springs yard

A white pigeon has made itself at home in a Palm Springs yard in the area of North Palm Canyon and West Gateway Drive.

Palm Springs resident Maria Lindemann found the pigeon near the pool in her community and says it is tagged on it’s leg with the number 59.

She first saw the bird on May third and has seen it ever since.

“I realized the poor bird was very thirsty,” said Lindemann, “I grabbed a plastic blow, filled it with water and followed it around while I stayed in the pool and then it came to my hand holding the water and drank deeply.”

Lindemann has called the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, the Humane Society, The Indio Wild Bird Sanctuary and the AU Pigeon Association who have all given her tips. She believes the pigeon is local and possibly blew off it’s course by the high winds a couple of weeks ago.

Lindemann hopes spreading the word will help find it’s owner.