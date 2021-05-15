Indio’s Youth Advisory Council is accepting new applicants

The City of Indio Thursday opened up applications to be a part of the Youth Advisory Council (YAC) for the 2021-2022 school year.

During the 2020-2021 school year, and for only the second time in the group’s history, YAC was represented by an all-female leadership council, consisting of 14 members in grades nine to 12 from Indio High School, Shadow Hills High School and Xavier College Prep.

Even though schools were physically closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, YAC continued to operate virtually via Zoom. YAC also stayed active in the community by creating social media videos for both the 2020 Census and Get Out to Vote campaign.

To aid those who were in need of necessities due to the pandemic, YAC used its funding to assemble 120 hygiene kits. The kits included a toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, lip balm, hand sanitizer, and a facemask, and were delivered to the ABC Recovery Center and Coachella Valley Rescue Mission.

Six YAC members: Denise Campos-Lagunas, Katherine Escalante, Edna Mora, Kindra Medel, Jaqueline Orozco, and Trinity Hernandez will graduate as part of the class of 2021 and the City of Indio thanked them for their dedication to the community.

Applications to be a part of YAC for the 2021-2022 school year are available here and are due by Wednesday, June 30, 2021.