Local Golf Classic raises over $19,400 to assist locals in need

Inland SoCal United Way and United Way of the Desert held their First Annual Golf Classic Saturday, May 1, 2021. Golfers from across the Inland Empire and Desert Regions took to the green at Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon to play golf while raising funds for local families in need.

The course included a Krank It Hole and a golf ball rocket launcher with five total opportunities for hole-in-one prizes. “We were thrilled to partner with Inland SoCal United Way on our first joint fundraising event. We appreciate the generosity of our sponsors, golfers and volunteers who support our work to help residents across the region,” noted Kristal Granados of United Way of the Desert.

Desert Sun Team with Tom Niva, Manny Rodriguez, Lee Boyer, and Marc Middleton claimed first place with Team AT&T with Julio Figueroa, Manuel Saucedo, Andres Berumen, and Julian Berumentook claimed the second-place spot. Third place was won by UPS Team with Michael St. Onge, Keith Morabito, Dave Smith, Vanessa Lynch.

Inland SoCal United Way President & CEO, Lisa Wright said, “It was so refreshing to see people from across the region come together in person for an enjoyable day of golfing and supporting our neighbors in need. The pandemic has moved the community more towards virtual interaction, which made being together that much better.”