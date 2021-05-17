More than 650,000 attend Desert X 2021

Desert X 2021 came to an end Sunday after months of anticipation following its postponement.
Organizers announced Monday that over 650,000 visits were clocked during the event, which ran from March 12 – May 16. This years attendance exceeds the 2019 exhibition by more than 200,000 visits.
Desert X also saw more than one million website viewers, 50,000 app downloads and a 30% increase in social media followers.
Although the 2021 exhibit it over, several of the artworks will remain on view after the exhibition has closed.
These include:
— Ghada Amer’s Women’s Qualities until June 6
— Nicholas Galanin’s Never Forget until August 15
— Christopher Myers The Art of Taming Horses until July 6