More than 650,000 attend Desert X 2021

Desert X 2021 came to an end Sunday after months of anticipation following its postponement.

Organizers announced Monday that over 650,000 visits were clocked during the event, which ran from March 12 – May 16. This years attendance exceeds the 2019 exhibition by more than 200,000 visits.

Desert X also saw more than one million website viewers, 50,000 app downloads and a 30% increase in social media followers.

Although the 2021 exhibit it over, several of the artworks will remain on view after the exhibition has closed.

These include: