Palm Springs Power searching for host families for Summer athletes

The Palm Springs Power Baseball organization is searching for host families to house some of the 2021 Summer athletes and interns.

Players spend approximately three months in Palm Springs away from their families and universities and are unable to have paying jobs.

The Foundation provides pre and post game meals for all players, housing for their entire stay in Palm Springs while they are playing for the POWER team along with transportation to and from games.

Benefits of being a host family include:

— POWER Season Tickets — Host Family BBQ — Host Family T-Shirt — Other Special Accommodations

Host Families are not responsible for providing transportation or feeding players or interns.

If you’re interested in apply to be a host, click here.

The NCAA does not allow players to be paid for competing for our organization and maintain their scholarships and amateur status.

The first Palm Springs Power game is June 11. The last game is July 17.