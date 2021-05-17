Suspect arrest in Indio Mother’s Day shooting, additional suspect wanted

A suspect has been arrested following the shooting of 15-year-old in Indio on Mother’s Day.

20-year-old Kevin Duarte on Indio was arrested May 12 after turning himself into the Indio Police Department. Detective interviewed Duarte and later booked him for attempted murder.

Meanwhile 22-year-old Tasaun Thomas of Indio is still outstanding for attempted murder for the same shooting incident.

Several witnesses positively identified Thomas as being involved in this incident. Thomas was last seen fleeing the scene in a white vehicle and has an active warrant for this case and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The victim was shot in the head and left in critical condition.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Daisy Street and John Nobles Ave.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Indio Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit, Detective Marin or Detective Perez

at (760) 391-4051 or call anonymous information through Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP(7867).