Young man accused in Thermal drive-by shooting due in court

A young man accused of joining a 14-year-old boy in a drive-by shooting in Thermal is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Monday.

Jorge Dominguez, 21, of Indio, is charged with one felony count each of shooting at a dwelling and shooting from a motor vehicle, and a misdemeanor hit-and-run count stemming from the shooting reported last Tuesday night in the 83-100 block of Alvarado Avenue.

Dominguez is being held on $1 million bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon at the Banning Justice Center.

Deputies were sent about 7:50 p.m. last Tuesday to the Alvarado Avenue address on a shooting report.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Mariano Matos III said people inside the home reported the residence was fired upon — nobody was hurt — and that they saw a black Chevrolet Silverado speed away from the scene. They reported that the passenger fired the shots, Matos said.

Deputies located a pickup truck in Coachella that matched the description given by witnesses, with Dominguez in the passenger seat and a 14- year-old boy in the driver’s seat, Matos said.

A loaded 9mm handgun, along with spent shell casings, were found in the truck, according to the sheriff’s department, which did not specify why the Alvarado Avenue residence was targeted.

Both suspects were detained while deputies served a search warrant in the 44-700 block of Palm Street in Indio. Inside the residence, deputies collected unspecified evidence, and later arrested both suspects.

The boy, whose name was withheld because of his age, was transported to Juvenile Hall, but his status was unclear.

Dominguez has no documented felony convictions in Riverside County, court records show.