Non Profit Helping Children Through Horse Therapy Needs Forever Home

For nearly 40 decades Pegasus Therapeutic Riding Center has been helping with special needs thrive. Their horse therapy is provided at no cost to children throughout the Coachella Valley. But their lease is up and they need to find a forever home by the end of July. They plan to expand their services to include veterans and first responders. They need at least five acres of land to continue their important work.

For more information click here: HELP PEGASUS FIND A FOREVER HOME

contact: Dennis Shepard

(760) 902-9410

dennis@pegasusridinacademy.org