Schedule for CIF-SS Playoffs This Week (5/17-5/20)

It’s going to be another busy week for some of our local high school programs, boys tennis and volleyball also begin this week. The schedule will be added with even more games as teams move on to the next round(s) of playoffs.

GIRLS TENNIS: PALM DESERT (W) VS. TEMESCAL CANYON 13-5

One of those teams moving forward is the Palm Desert girls tennis team, who were away at Temescal Canyon high school on Monday for their quarterfinal team match. The Aztecs beat Temescal Canyon 13-5, they are now headed to the semi-finals this Wednesday, at home.

Joining in on the fun this week is the boys’ volleyball team from Xavier College Prep. This is actually the first time ever, that a boys volleyball team from our desert makes it to the playoffs! The Saints will have their first-round game against Estancia high school on May 20th at 6 PM at Rancho Mirage high school in fact!

And then on Thursday, a lot more action for boys tennis, good luck to all of our athletes this week!