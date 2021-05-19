NBCares Silver Linings 8th Annual Shoopy Scramble Golf Tournament Donation

May is melanoma awareness month and Brett Shoopman, a two-time skin cancer survivor and founder of the Shoopy Scramble, vowed to hold an annual fundraiser to support the team that saved his life.

This year the 8th annual Shoopy Scramble Golf Tournament was a huge success, and an even bigger silver lining for Eisenhower Health.

The funds raised were donated to the Eisenhower Health Luci Curci Cancer Center which helps with screening for skin cancer, support groups, nutrition consults, genetic counseling and many other services.