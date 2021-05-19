Owner seeks help in finding lost dog from Palm Springs

UPDATE: Hemi has been safely reunited with his owner.

Surveillance video showed someone taking the three-year-old Keeshond from the front porch of it’s home.

The owner thanks everyone for their help.

ORIGINAL:

The Uhlenhopp residents of Palm Springs are seeking the community’s help in locating his lost dog.

Hemisphere, aka “Hemi”, is a three-year-old Keeshond and has been missing since Tuesday morning.

“He is my only ‘child’ and acts as a loving service dog/companion,” said Chris Uhlenhopp, “He is very friendly and loving.”

Hemi disappeared from a neighborhood near North Ferrell Drive in Palm Springs.

The owners offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who safely returns Hemi.