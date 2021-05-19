Palm Springs community has gas services again following three months without it

Most of the residents at the Western Village Mobile Home Park, just north of Palm Springs, have their gas services turned back on after three months without it.

To fix the problem, management decided to convert the park to propane, but that has been a problem for residents who can’t afford to switch their appliances.

Some residents tell NBC Palm Springs they’re pursuing legal action against the park because of this.

Residents told us their health was affected, with most having to leave the property just to properly bathe.

READ THE ORIGINAL STORY HERE

The gas was initially shut off due to a leak.