Three-vehicle wreck snarls I-10 traffic near Thousand Palms

At least one person was hurt Wednesday in a three- vehicle wreck that snarled eastbound traffic on Interstate 10 near Thousand Palms.

The collision was reported just before 10 a.m. east of Bob Hope Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one vehicle rolled over during the crash, which blocked several lanes and disrupted traffic while crews cleared the wreckage.

The CHP reported minor injuries occurred in the crash, although it was unclear how many patients there were, or whether anybody was hospitalized.