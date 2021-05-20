BNP Paribas Open to be held in October 2021

The announcement was made Thursday by Tournament Director Tommy Haas.

The tournament dates will be announced after the confirmation of the fall calendar by the ATP and WTA Tours.

Organizer say they are thrilled to welcome patrons back to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the first time in more than two years.

The tournament will enforce all protocols established by the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the City of Indian Wells and Riverside County Public Health Department, to ensure the safety of our players, fans and officials.

“We are ecstatic to have the opportunity to hold the BNP Paribas Open in October and bring professional tennis back to the desert,” said Tournament Director Tommy Haas. “We have never wavered in our desire to create an unforgettable experience this fall in Tennis Paradise for our fans, players and sponsors.”

“We are extremely excited to welcome players, fans and our clients back to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in a safe manner to experience what is deemed by many to be the world’s premier tennis experience,” said Jean-Yves Fillion, CEO of BNP Paribas USA. “We want to thank the entire BNP Paribas Open team as well as the ATP and WTA Tours for their efforts in securing the 2021 edition, following its understandable absence in 2020.”

“We are excited to be back in the desert at one of the most prestigious events on the WTA and ATP Tour calendars,” said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO. “We would like to recognize the hard work and commitment the entire BNP Paribas Open team has put forth in order to stage this world-class tournament this October.”

Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman, said: “Since the resumption of the Tour in August 2020, we have had to take an agile approach to the calendar with the aim of staging as many of our events as possible. Everyone in our sport has missed the BNP Paribas Open over the past two years and its return this October is great for tennis. The calendar is extremely complex and I would like to thank all events in that section of the season, as we look to accommodate these changes for the benefit of the overall sport.”

Ticket, suite, and hotel packages for the event are anticipated to be on sale starting June 21.

Fans can click here and sign-up for email updates to stay up to date with information pertaining to the tournament this fall.