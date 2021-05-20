Desert Sands Unified offering vaccines for students

The Desert Sands Unified School District, along with Desert Healthcare District and Rite Aid Pharmacies, will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to middle and high school students.

Approximately 15,000 students can receive the Pfizer vaccine starting Tuesday, May 25.

The students allowed to receive the vaccine are those 12-17 years old. A parent or guardian must be in attendance, a consent form must be filled out and students must have proof of identification (school ID’s are okay). They also ask for an insurance card if applicable.

Both first and second doses will be administered over the next several weeks across multiple school campuses. Each site will have about 1,500 doses. Students’ eligible family members and other Coachella Valley residents also can register to receive the vaccine. In addition to Pfizer, the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available for adults.

“Our collaboration with Desert Sands Unified School District and Rite Aid Pharmacies is a crucial step toward reducing the impact of COVID-19 in the Coachella Valley,” said Conrado Bárzaga, Desert Healthcare District and Foundation CEO. “By bringing the vaccine to middle and high school students and their families, we are giving families the power to protect themselves from this pandemic and contributing to population immunity so that our entire community can thrive once again.”

Scott L. Bailey, Desert Sands Unified School District Superintendent of Schools, added, “Our partnership with Desert Healthcare District moves us one step closer to the ultimate goal of safely resuming daily in-person learning and activities this fall.”

Vaccine appointments can be made for any school, not just the student’s home school. The first vaccination clinics will take place:

Tuesday, May 25 (and June 15)

Desert Ridge Academy

79-767 Avenue 39

Indio

Noon – 3 p.m.

Palm Desert Charter Middle School

74-200 Rutledge Way

Palm Desert

5 – 8 p.m.