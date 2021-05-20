Desert Sands Unified offering vaccines for students

The Desert Sands Unified School District, along with Desert Healthcare District and Rite Aid Pharmacies, will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to middle and high school students.
Approximately 15,000 students can receive the Pfizer vaccine starting Tuesday, May 25.
The students allowed to receive the vaccine are those 12-17 years old. A parent or guardian must be in attendance, a consent form must be filled out and students must have proof of identification (school ID’s are okay). They also ask for an insurance card if applicable.
Both first and second doses will be administered over the next several weeks across multiple school campuses. Each site will have about 1,500 doses. Students’ eligible family members and other Coachella Valley residents also can register to receive the vaccine. In addition to Pfizer, the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available for adults.