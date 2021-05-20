USA Pickleball National Championships to be held in December at Indian Wells Tennis Garden

With the announcement of the 2021 BNP Paribas Open being held in October, the Indian Wells Tennis Garden will now host the 2021 Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships December 6th – 14th, 2021.

The later date for pickleball’s premier event will allow the venue to best accommodate its upcoming lineup of events throughout the fall season.

USA Pickleball anticipates over 2,500 players to participate in the 2021 championship tournament. Nearly 1,400 players have already earned their National Championship “golden ticket” in USA Pickleball sanctioned regional and major tournaments with several qualifying events this year still to be played.

“2021 has brought incredible excitement for the sport of pickleball and we couldn’t be more excited as an organization to welcome back thousands of players, partners, and vendors to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in December,” said Stu Upson, USA Pickleball CEO. “We realize that a date change of this nature is challenging, but our team has worked hard to ensure our National Championships are not only able to be played but will once again be the best pickleball tournament of the year.”

USA Pickleball has worked in conjunction with the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) in order to make this change of dates possible. The PPA Master’s event, originally scheduled for December 9-12, 2021 in La Quinta, CA, will move to USA Pickleball’s vacated November dates. The PPA Master’s will now be played November 10-14, 2021, which ensures that the two tournaments do not overlap and allows registered players to compete in both events.

“The Professional Pickleball Association seeks to support not only players, fans, and staff, but also the sport of pickleball as a whole,” says Connor Pardoe, commissioner of the PPA. “The rescheduling of the two tournaments will allow all those involved to enjoy two world-class events at dates that are suitable to both parties. We continue to prioritize player and fan experience and look forward to watching both tournaments take place.”

As one of the world’s most revered sports and entertainment venues, The Indian Wells Tennis Garden plays host to diverse musical and sporting events and is also a year-round tennis club that is open to the public. For the Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships, the venue is transformed to include 48 championship caliber pickleball courts and one stadium court.

In 2022, the Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships is scheduled to be played November 5 – 12.

For more information about the 2021 Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships, you can visit USAPickleball.org.