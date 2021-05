Hitmaker Diane Warren Talks “Four Good Days” and Reba McEntire Song “Somehow you Do”

It was great to talk to Diane Warren about her new song for the movie “Four Good Days.” She explained her interest in creating a song for the Glenn Close/Mila Kunis film, and collaborating with Reba McEntire for the theme song “Somehow You Do.”

“Four Good Days” is now available to rent on-demand everywhere, and you can download the heartfelt song “Somehow You Do” on iTunes and Spotify.

