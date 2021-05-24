Cathedral City State of the City taking place Tuesday

Cathedral City’s State of the City is taking place Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m.

The meeting, presented by Mayor Raymond Gregory, with be virtual with community members able to watch on discovercathedralcity.com.

This year’s theme is “Back to Life.”

The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce will start the program with business awards including the Mayor’s awards for 2020 and 2021. Mayor Gregory will then present the State of the City with special video segments from fellow council members.

Topics set to be discussed include:

— How the City responded and adapted to the COVID-19 global pandemic

— Additions that came in 2020, and soon to come, to the Downtown Arts & Entertainment District

— The return of most of the City’s Festivals and the city’s 40th Anniversary Celebration in November 2021

— Major park improvements and more art in public spaces coming as the city council wants to advance the “Quality of Life” for residents

— Information on the current housing boom not seen in nearly 20 years

— Public Safety Improvements and Cathedral City’s recent designation as one of California’s Top 50 Safest Cities

— Major Road and Bridge Improvements

— New restaurants that are coming to Cathedral City

— New improvements at the Cathedral City Auto Center

— New information about the change happening at the Old Sam’s Club on Date Palm Drive as it becomes an Amazon Last Mile center.