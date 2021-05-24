Nighttime Lane Closures Scheduled This Week for I-10 Tune-up Project

Motorists were urged to brace for delays this week due to nighttime lane and ramp closures set to accompany road work along Interstate 10 between Beaumont and the Coachella Valley.

For more than a year, crews have been gradually making improvements to nearly 20 miles of freeway between Beaumont and Highway 111 near Palm Springs as part of the I-10 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, also called the I- 10 Tune-Up.

Caltrans advised motorists traveling east or west on the I-10 along the entire length of the project route to plan for overnight lane closures between Monday and Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. daily. Crews will be doing paving in both directions.

Work on Fridays, as is typical in the project, was nixed this week for Memorial Day weekend.

Additionally, multiple ramp closures are set to continue.

The eastbound Haugen-Lehmann Way onramps and offramps will remain closed through later this week. They were initially set to reopen last week but weather conditions prolonged both closures, Caltrans said.

In addition, the westbound Malki Road offramp in Banning will remain shut down through Friday.

No weekday lane closures are planned at the moment, although crews are set to work during the daytime hours at various points along the thoroughfare.

Last month, Caltrans deployed a new roughly six-mile temporary lane on the westbound I-10 between Banning and Cabazon. The crossover lane was initially set up in the eastbound direction.

Like its eastbound counterpart, the westbound thoroughfare between Eighth Street in Banning and Main Street in Cabazon will deliver motorists to the opposing side of the roadway via a separated single lane with no shoulder space.

Caltrans engineers say the mechanism is used in order to avoid daytime lane closures. Motorists are urged to slow down while using the crossover ramp for safety.

The I-10 Tune-Up includes replacing guardrails, repaving outside lanes, replacing slabs in inside lanes and upgrading various onramps and offramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The $210 million project is primarily funded by the state gas tax and the remainder through federal funds as well as some funding from the state, according to Caltrans.

Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.

Caltrans has set up a website for project-specific updates here.