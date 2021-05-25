20-Acre Brush Fire Ignites in Thermal

A brush fire broke out in Thermal Tuesday, spurring a multi-agency response.

The blaze was reported at 12:17 p.m. in the 89000 block of Avenue 64, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The first engine on scene reported a five-acre brusher burning at a moderate rate of spread. As of 1 p.m., five dozen firefighters were on scene, including personnel from the Idyllwild Fire Protection District, Palm Springs Fire Department and Imperial County Fire Department.

Imperial Irrigation District crews were summoned to assist with unspecified issues related to power lines.